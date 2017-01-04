Expect slowdown in realty, stress in banking system: Neelkanth

Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse expects a slowdown in real estate and continued stress in the banking system to hurt growth for longer than current market expectations.
Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect slowdown in realty, stress in banking system: Neelkanth

Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse expects a slowdown in real estate and continued stress in the banking system to hurt growth for longer than current market expectations.

Neelkanth Mishra (more)

Head of Equity Strategy India, Credit Suisse | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse says the momentous changes of 2016, both local and global, have not played out fully yet, and there continue to be significant policy risks and uncertainty.

He expects a slowdown in real estate and continued stress in the banking system to hurt growth for longer than current market expectations.

The start of GST will also be disruptive for a few quarters, he feels. According to Mishra, the recent rate cuts may not revive credit growth for several quarters.

He also believes there are limited avenues available to the government to provide a fast acting stimulus.

He continues to prefer non-India low P/E stocks, or beneficiaries of low interest rates. Top picks include HCL Technologies , LIC Housing Finance , Tech Mahindra , Cipla , Tata Motors and top relative underperformers include UltraTech Cement , Ambuja Cement , Bajaj Finance  and Asian Paints .

Tags  Neelkanth Mishra Credit Suisse LIC Housing Finance HCL Technologies Tech Mahindra Cipla Tata Motors UltraTech Cement Ambuja Cements Bajaj Finance Asian Paints
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.