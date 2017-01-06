Capital gains tax change may impact sentiment for equities: CLSA

Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA says a change in the definition of 'long term' for capital gains tax could impact sentiment for equities.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » FII View

Jan 06, 2017, 11.05 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Capital gains tax change may impact sentiment for equities: CLSA

Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA says a change in the definition of 'long term' for capital gains tax could impact sentiment for equities.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Capital gains tax change may impact sentiment for equities: CLSA

Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA says a change in the definition of 'long term' for capital gains tax could impact sentiment for equities.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mahesh Nandurkar (more)

Executive Director, CLSA | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA says a combination of gains from demonetisation (estimate Rs 75,000 crore) and a partial relaxation of the fiscal roadmap should enable the Government to raise its overall spend by Rs 2 lakh crore YoY in FY18, i.e. the same jump as the last year.

This higher spend would only be an internal re-allocation of funds and not a net boost to the economy as the overall fiscal deficit should still reduce YoY, he feels.

He believes consumer staple companies, two-wheeler makers, Mahindra & Mahindra and cement producers should benefit.

A change in the definition of 'long term' for capital gains tax could impact sentiment for equities, Nandurkar says.

Meanwhile, Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse says while demonetisation and high valuations may explain net foreign selling in India of USD 507 million over the past six days, Korea continues to attract the lion's share of net foreign buying of USD 655 million over the past six days.

She believes this resumption of net foreign buying admittedly tentative and in baby steps supports MSCI Asia Ex-Japan year-end target of 580 which offers potential upside of 12 percent.

As suggested in 2017 Outlook, he believes that Dollar Index strength and rising US bond yields at least partly reflect better US growth expectations rather than just risk aversion/rising inflation.

Tags  Mahesh Nandurkar CLSA Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Capital gains tax change may impact sentiment for equities: CLSA

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.