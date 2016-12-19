Barclays sees pause in Fed rate hikes in first half of next year

Dec 19, 2016, 01.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mitul Kotecha, Head of Fx Strategy, Asia Pacific at Barclays said that risks are skewed towards a higher dollar.
He also spoke about the pressure on renminbi. “We will see more pressure on renminbi. A part of it reflects the dollar strength. I don’t think we will see the same global impact seen in January or August last year. We will see a weakness but not shock.”
