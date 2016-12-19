Barclays sees pause in Fed rate hikes in first half of next year

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mitul Kotecha, Head of Fx Strategy, Asia Pacific at Barclays said that risks are skewed towards a higher dollar.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » FII View

Dec 19, 2016, 01.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Barclays sees pause in Fed rate hikes in first half of next year

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mitul Kotecha, Head of Fx Strategy, Asia Pacific at Barclays said that risks are skewed towards a higher dollar.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Barclays sees pause in Fed rate hikes in first half of next year

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mitul Kotecha, Head of Fx Strategy, Asia Pacific at Barclays said that risks are skewed towards a higher dollar.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitul Kotecha (more)

Head - FX Strategy (Asia Pacific), Barclays |

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mitul Kotecha, Head of Fx Strategy, Asia Pacific at Barclays said that risks are skewed towards a higher dollar. The change in the US Fed tone will give dollar more upside. “We think Fed may not hike rates until September and December. We think we may see a little bit of pause in the first half of next year.”

He also spoke about the pressure on renminbi. “We will see more pressure on renminbi. A part of it reflects the dollar strength. I don’t think we will see the same global impact seen in January or August last year. We will see a weakness but not shock.”

Watch video for more...

Tags  Mitul Kotecha Barclays Fed renminbi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Barclays sees pause in Fed rate hikes in first half of next year

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login