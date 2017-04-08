Young Turks: Trak-n-Tell's startup story!

In Young Turks this week, Megha Vishwanath of CNBC-TV18 speaks to Pranshu Gupta, founder of Trak n Tell about a GPS enabled automobile safety system that allows users to track their vehicle, monitor engine health and even immobilise the engine remotely.
Home » News » Features

Apr 08, 2017, 02.27 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Young Turks: Trak-n-Tell's startup story!

In Young Turks this week, Megha Vishwanath of CNBC-TV18 speaks to Pranshu Gupta, founder of Trak n Tell about a GPS enabled automobile safety system that allows users to track their vehicle, monitor engine health and even immobilise the engine remotely.

Watch accompanying video for more.

Tags  Young Turks Megha Vishwanath Trak N Tell Features Pranshu Gupta

