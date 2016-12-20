Young Turks: Rajiv Lall & Vishal Mehta on 10 yrs of Lok Capital

Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far.
Dec 20, 2016

Young Turks: Rajiv Lall & Vishal Mehta on 10 yrs of Lok Capital

Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far.

Young Turks: Rajiv Lall & Vishal Mehta on 10 yrs of Lok Capital

Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far.

Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year.

CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far and understand what lies ahead for this impact investment fund.

For entire interview, watch accompanying videos.

Young Turks: Rajiv Lall & Vishal Mehta on 10 yrs of Lok Capital

