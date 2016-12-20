Dec 20, 2016, 02.04 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Young Turks: Rajiv Lall & Vishal Mehta on 10 yrs of Lok Capital
Launched by Rajiv Lall, Vishal Mehta and Donald Peck in 2005, social impact venture fund Lok Capital completed a decade of investing in India this year. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far.
CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with the founding team to reflect on the journey so far and understand what lies ahead for this impact investment fund.
For entire interview, watch accompanying videos.