Young Turks: Know your investor

Young Turks travelled to Jaipur for Pitch Off a two days Startup event. In its fourth edition this event brought together early stage startups, investors and industry experts under one roof to focus on new products based ideas and even look at funding opportunities.
Home » News » Features

Apr 08, 2017, 02.31 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Young Turks travelled to Jaipur for Pitch Off a two days Startup event. In its fourth edition this event brought together early stage startups, investors and industry experts under one roof to focus on new products based ideas and even look at funding opportunities.

Young Turks travelled to Jaipur for Pitch Off a two days Startup event. In its fourth edition this event brought together early stage startups, investors and industry experts under one roof to focus on new products based ideas and even look at funding opportunities.

Young Turks travelled to Jaipur for Pitch Off a two days Startup event. In its fourth edition this event brought together early stage startups, investors and industry experts under one roof to focus on new products based ideas and even look at funding opportunities. Watch Megha Vishwanath of CNBC-TV18 speak to some of the start-up investors.

Watch accompanying video for more.

Tags  Young Turks fintech Megha Vishwanath rain Qualcomm Ventures Features Varsha Tagare Mahavir Sharma Pitch Off

