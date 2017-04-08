Apr 08, 2017, 02.31 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Young Turks travelled to Jaipur for Pitch Off a two days Startup event. In its fourth edition this event brought together early stage startups, investors and industry experts under one roof to focus on new products based ideas and even look at funding opportunities.
Young Turks: Know your investor
Watch accompanying video for more.