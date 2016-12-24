Watch: Young Turks in conversation with Next Big Idea winners

The Next Big Idea an annual competition presents opportunity for India tech startup to tap into the North American market. CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra in Toronto meets the six winners of Next Big Idea and finds out what they have been up to.
Dec 24, 2016, 12.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Watch: Young Turks in conversation with Next Big Idea winners

Watch accompanying videos for more.

Tags  Young Turks Next Big Idea Shruti Mishra Dhruv Khanna Mukund Mudras Shridhar Marri Satish Kashyap
