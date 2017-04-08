Storyboard: How to become a YouTube Star?

Storyboard Editor, Anant Rangaswami speaks to David Powell, Director-Online Partner Development, YouTube about how can anyone become a star and earn a living out of YouTube.
Home » News » Features

Apr 08, 2017, 02.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Storyboard Editor, Anant Rangaswami speaks to David Powell, Director-Online Partner Development, YouTube about how can anyone become a star and earn a living out of YouTube.

The editor also speaks to Kurt Hugo Schneider, a youtuber, who has over 8.5 million subscribers on YouTube about how he produces his YouTube videos and collaborates seamlessly with brands.

Also watch one on one with Megan Clarken, President-Product leadership at Nielsen capturing consumers and their behaviour using Nielsen measurement tools.

Tags  Storyboard Nielsen YouTube Anant Rangaswami Features David Powell Kurt Hugo Schneider Megan Clarken

