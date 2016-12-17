Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Features

Dec 17, 2016, 11.37 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.

Watch videos for more...
Tags  Storyboard Shibani Gharat Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity advertising marketing
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login