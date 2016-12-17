Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Storyboard: A rewind of Cannes Lions Festival 2016 As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June. Post Your Comments Share Cancel

As 2016 is coming to an end, Storyboard gets you the most interesting conversations in the year gone by. In this episode, take a look at two such chats that CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has had with the stalwarts from the advertising and the marketing industry during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last June.



Watch videos for more...