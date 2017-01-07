Jan 07, 2017, 03.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sach Bharat conclave, the world confluence of humanity, power and spirituality, organised by ASSOCHAM support by SREI Foundation was held in New Delhi. Celebrating its 9th year, this event brings together people from different streams of life irrespective of religious persuasion, sharing their thoughts and experiences on spirituality.
Sach Bharat Conclave: An event on relevance of spirituality
