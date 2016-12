Remittance: Positive effect on social parameters

Enabling Financial Inclusion Through Efficient Remittances, Digitization and Demonetization is a special series which focuses on remittances and their impact on financial inclusion and development in India. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh talks to a panel of experts who discuss the impact of remittances on the economy and financial inclusion

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Remittance: Positive effect on social parameters Enabling Financial Inclusion Through Efficient Remittances, Digitization and Demonetization is a special series which focuses on remittances and their impact on financial inclusion and development in India. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh talks to a panel of experts who discuss the impact of remittances on the economy and financial inclusion Post Your Comments Share Cancel

Enabling Financial Inclusion Through Efficient Remittances, Digitization and Demonetization is a special series which focuses on remittances and their impact on financial inclusion and development in India. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh talks to a panel of experts who discuss the impact of remittances on the economy and financial inclusion.



Watch videos for more...