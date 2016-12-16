Positive Health Heroes: When disability isn’t an impairment

There’s a hustle around as the guests start to arrive. Then, a sweet soulful voice breaks through the noise – a melody so sweet it would give anyone goosebumps. The voice belongs to Prerna , 17-year-old, who has been blind since she was an infant. Her parents look on with pride as she carries the song effortlessly.

Prerna Agarwal was diagnosed with glaucoma when she only 5-months old and lost her vision before she turned a year. Today, Prerna has braved all odds and has gone on to be one of India's singing sensations. Prerna has sung her way to the hearts of millions of Indians today. In the same way, the others too have reclaimed their dreams and touched the lives of so many others in inspiring ways. Prerna is one of six recipients of the Dr Batra’s™ Positive Health Awards.

And it is not Prerna that provides us with inspiration, but the rest of the winners do the same, with their dexterity and spirit. Take the case of Rekha Kumari , a young lady in a wheelchair plays with her infant daughter as her husband looks on. A boy on crutches, Sai Prasad , converses with some volunteers, narrating his experiences at MBA College and his stint working as a consultant in the US. A gentleman walks by – Dhaval Kumar has no arms, but there is a confident swagger in his step. Mahantesh Mali , a quiet man stands with his companion as they discuss plans for the youth hostel they run.

Looking at this motley bunch, going about life with ease, it is easy to see why they were handpicked to be the recipients of Dr Batra’s™ Positive Health Awards. Their demeanour, despite their disabilities, and their spirit, despite all the odds they’ve overcome, exudes positivity.

For 10 years, Dr Batra’s™ Foundation has been recognizing the quiet strength and resolute will of such Positive Health Heroes – individuals who have faced and overcome some debilitating circumstances but have emerged with an uncrushed spirit.

At the age of 2, Rekha Kumari was struck with polio which made it impossible for her to walk. As she grew older, she grappled with her disability, realizing how difficult it is to not only get around but also to gain acceptance and opportunities. Vowing never to let her disability come in the way of her life, today, Rekha is a key campaigner for ‘World We Want’, has spoken at the UN and is the convener of the ‘National Forum of Children with Disabilities’. She works towards raising awareness and assisting others with disability reclaim their life.

“We believe that these heroes need to be celebrated but more importantly their stories be made known to the world so that they may inspire others,” says Dr. Mukesh Batra at the occasion.

And, the story of Mahantesh Mali is certainly inspiring! Suffering from AIDS, he has faced criticism and discrimination. He had been shunned by society and that only strengthened his resolve to serve children who are infected and affected by HIV and AIDs. Today, he runs Spandana (a network of support organisations) and a Belgaum-based hostel for children living with HIV. “It’s a proud moment for me today. One of the girls at our hostel is getting married soon. I’m going to use the money I’ve won today for her wedding,” says an overwhelmed Mahantesh.

Just 13 days after he was born, Sai Prasad was detected with additional growth in his spinal cord. Though an operation to remove the abnormal growth was successful, an infant Sai Prasad lost all sensation in the lower half of his body. From being denied admission in schools to acquiring his MBA degree from one of the most prestigious colleges in the country, Sai Prasad has achieved significant success. Sai even has an entry in the Limca Book of Records for being the first Indian with a disability to skydive from 14,000 feet. “Education is the most important thing,” advises Sai. “It opens your mind and opens up new doors. Disabled or not, everyone should have the right to pursue an education.”

Dhaval K accidently touched a high tension electrical wire at the age of 14 and lost both his arms. What he didn’t lose, though, was hope. With his mother’s help learned to write by fixing a pen in the stub of his arm. He soon discovered his flair for painting and is now a renowned artist. “When I was electrocuted, my heart actually stopped beating and I had to be revived. I was literally given a new life and I was determined to live it to the fullest.”

A befitting tribute to the 10th anniversary of Dr Batra’s™ Positive Health Award 2016 was the announcement of ‘People’s Choice Awards’ won by Deepa Malik, first Indian woman to win a silver medal in Paralympic Games at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the shot put category. Life took a twist for Deepa Malik when a spinal tumor made walking impossible, 16 years ago. She took to sports at the age of 36 and since then there was no looking back.

For positive change can only happen when inspiration is backed by meaningful action. As Dhaval points out when asked to leave the audience with a message, “People often feel inspired when they hear stories such as this. My only request would be to act on it – don’t let the motivation just fade away.”

(Catch the inspiring Positive Health Heroes stories being aired on CNN NEWS18 on 17th Dec 4.30PM or News18 India (Hindi) on 17th Dec 4.30PM and IBN Lokmat on 17th Dec 11.30AM)