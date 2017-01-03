NSE Fin Wiz visits young professionals at Vedanta

In this episode of NSE Fin Wiz Season 4, Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP at Roongta Securities and Ankur Kapur, Founder, Plutus Capital spoke to young professionals at Vedanta, Goa and discussed with them the importance of financial planning.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Features

Jan 03, 2017, 05.40 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

NSE Fin Wiz visits young professionals at Vedanta

In this episode of NSE Fin Wiz Season 4, Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP at Roongta Securities and Ankur Kapur, Founder, Plutus Capital spoke to young professionals at Vedanta, Goa and discussed with them the importance of financial planning.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NSE Fin Wiz visits young professionals at Vedanta

In this episode of NSE Fin Wiz Season 4, Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP at Roongta Securities and Ankur Kapur, Founder, Plutus Capital spoke to young professionals at Vedanta, Goa and discussed with them the importance of financial planning.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In this episode of NSE Fin Wiz Season 4, Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP at Roongta Securities and Ankur Kapur, Founder, Plutus Capital spoke to young professionals at Vedanta, Goa and discussed with them the importance of financial planning.

Watch videos for more...
Tags  NSE Fin Wiz Harshvardhan Roongta Roongta Securities Ankur Kapur Plutus Capital Vedanta financial planning
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NSE Fin Wiz visits young professionals at Vedanta

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.