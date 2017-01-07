Mint Enterprise Tech Summit:Making your enterprise future ready!

Jan 07, 2017, 02.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Leslie D’Monte, Technology Editor is in discussion with Alok Ohrie, President and MD, India Commercial and Rajesh Janey, President-India Enterprise at Dell EMC in Mint Enterprise Technology Summit 2016 wherein they discussed about how prepared is Indian market for digital transformation.

For full discussion, watch accompanying videos...

Tags  future ready experts Change India enterprise
