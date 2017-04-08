India Risk Management Awards 2017 Jury Round

Watch the eminent jury for IRMA get together to select the winners from various categories.

Watch the eminent jury for IRMA get together to select the winners from various categories.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India Risk Management Awards 2017 presented by ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18 is a unique platform that honours organisations that have developed the best risk management practices and capabilities across business categories. Watch the eminent jury for IRMA get together to select the winners from various categories.