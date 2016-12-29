HSBC & CNBC-TV18 Presents New class of Entrepreneurs

The economic liberalisation of 1991 has changed the country's landscape forever. It has given rise to the new class of entrepreneurs. If in the sixties and seventies we had Tata, Birla, Singhania, Charat Ram, Bharat Rams Mafatlal, Khatau, and Sarabhai, today, we have Mukesh Ambani, Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Sunil Mittal, Dilip Shangvi, Gautam Adani, Pawan Munjal and Kishore Biyani. Thanks to the structural changes brought in by the Government's policies, a lot of desi entrepreneurs are born every day. Flipkart, Snapdeal, Oyo Rooms, Ola, Meru, TabCab, Bookmyshow.com, and Pepperfry. It is a long list. Along with liberalisation, Internet too has given rise to new class of business and transformed our lives. Never before had the young entrepreneur so many advantages - be it in terms of the latest technology at their fingertips, or seamless flow of information and new ideas, or funding coming in from investors.

CNBC-TV18 in partnership with HSBC has initiated a webisode series titled The Entrepreneur, to salute this untiring spirit. A good number of interesting companies were covered -- from Simplilearn, to Infrasoft Technologies to Natural Remedies. One thing that stood out is each entrepreneur's unique business model that bears testimony to the fact that it pays to be different and to think out of the box.

In the last leg of the series, we have two remarkable entrepreneur-led companies: Mystifly Consulting and Bluestone. Mystifly Consulting, a Bangalore based startup is revolutionizing the way air fares are being searched and booked over the internet. Founded by Rajeev Kumar in 2009, the company focuses on applying the right mix of technology and inventive thought processes to create solutions that can transform the air travel industry. It offers the lowest airfares in over 900 airlines for the travel originating from 50 plus countries.

Bluestone is the story of how a business idea was born in the midst of a wedding. Gaurav Singh Kushwaha while shopping for his own wedding, realized that there were ample options to shop online for shoes and clothes. But the options were limited when it came to jewellery.

Seeing a huge opportunity Gaurav Singh set up an online jewellery store Bluestone in 2011 with the objective to change the way jewellery was bought in this country. In a very short span of time, he has succeeded in creating a platform where buying jewellery is just a click away. What makes this platform attractive is that you can design your own set of jewellery. This initiative around customization of jewellery has paid off handsomely. As we discuss entrepreneurs, we realize that a lot of common themes run across these stories- especially, clarity of purpose and a vision for the future. And never giving up in the face of adversity is a lesson for all to learn from these entrepreneurs.