Dec 17, 2016, 04.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
HR Innovation Awards: Critical factors in building organisations
In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation.