HR Innovation Awards: Critical factors in building organisations

In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Features

Dec 17, 2016, 04.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

HR Innovation Awards: Critical factors in building organisations

In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

HR Innovation Awards: Critical factors in building organisations

In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In today’s challenging business environment with economic, political and geo political uncertainties, employees in various organisations are more often than not at the receiving end. The human resource department plays a crucial role in managing employees and in the overall transition of each organisation. It is in this light that the HR Innovation Awards were organised on November 4, in Mumbai.

Watch accompanying videos for more...

Tags  business economic political geo political organisations human resource department employees transition HR Innovation Awards
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
HR Innovation Awards: Critical factors in building organisations

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login