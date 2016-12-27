Flashback: Here is a look at key political events of 2016

The biggest news that shook political scene in 2016 were the surgical strike by the government beyond LOC in September, demonetisation and death of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha in December.
Dec 27, 2016, 08.10 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flashback: Here is a look at key political events of 2016

The biggest news that shook political scene in 2016 were the surgical strike by the government beyond LOC in September, demonetisation and death of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha in December.

Moneycontrol Bureau 

From Mehbooba Mufti taking charge as the first woman CM of Jammu & Kashmir in April to implementation of Seventh pay Commission suggestion in June and passing of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Amendment Bill in August, the year saw many changes in the political system of the country.

However, the biggest news that shook political scene in 2016 were the surgical strike by the government beyond LOC in September, demonetisation and death of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha in December.

Here is a flashback of political events of 2016.
