NSE FinWiz goes to Capgemini, one of the world's leading consulting technology and outsourcing service providers, along with the experts to gauge the thoughts and notions of the employees on financial planning and wealth management with the theme 'Dream comes true'.
Jan 07, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

FinWiz: Financial planning initiative for working professionals

NSE FinWiz goes to Capgemini, one of the world's leading consulting technology and outsourcing service providers, along with the experts to gauge the thoughts and notions of the employees on financial planning and wealth management with the theme 'Dream comes true'.

NSE FinWiz goes to Capgemini -- one of the world's leading consulting technology and outsourcing service providers -- along with the experts to gauge the thoughts and notions of the employees on financial planning and wealth management with the theme 'Dream comes true'.

Watch accompanying videos for more...

Watch accompanying videos for more...
