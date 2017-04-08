Financial Advisor Forum 2016-17: Hyderabad edition

Watch accompanying videos of Financial Advisor Forum to know more about what the eminent panel discussed and strategize how financial advisors can scale up their business, reach out to the millennial investors and embrace technology to serve their customers effectively.
Apr 08, 2017, 06.27 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The mega theme for this forum is unexpected is the new reality. Financial experts and industry leaders discuss the mega trends and market themes and share their insights with the independent financial advisors in an engaging and interactive session.

Tags  Features Financial Advisor Forum

