Financial Advisor Awards 2016-2017: Curtain Raiser!

Recognising the critical role that financial advisors play in the wealth preservation process and the par of sound advice UTI Mutual Fund and CNBC-TV18 celebrates the effort of financial advisors across the country.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Features

Jan 02, 2017, 03.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Financial Advisor Awards 2016-2017: Curtain Raiser!

Recognising the critical role that financial advisors play in the wealth preservation process and the par of sound advice UTI Mutual Fund and CNBC-TV18 celebrates the effort of financial advisors across the country.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Financial Advisor Awards 2016-2017: Curtain Raiser!

Recognising the critical role that financial advisors play in the wealth preservation process and the par of sound advice UTI Mutual Fund and CNBC-TV18 celebrates the effort of financial advisors across the country.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Recognising the critical role that financial advisors play in the wealth preservation process and the par of sound advice UTI Mutual Fund and CNBC-TV18 celebrates the effort of financial advisors across the country. This year the 8th UTI Mutual Fund and CNBC-TV18 Financial Advisor Awards starts with a power-pack interaction between Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor of CNBC-TV18 and the MD of UTI Asset Management company, Leo Puri.

For entire discussion, watch accompanying videos...

Tags  financial advisors wealth preservation UTI Mutual Fund CNBC-TV18 Financial Advisor Awards Latha Venkatesh UTI Asset Management Leo Puri
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Financial Advisor Awards 2016-2017: Curtain Raiser!

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.