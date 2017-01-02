Jan 02, 2017, 04.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch accompanying videos of Express Adda wherein The Indian Express' P Vaidyanathan Iyer is on conversation with Arvind Panagariya, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and Janmejaya Sinha of The Boston Consulting Group about demonetisation.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Express Adda: Governments demonetisation drive
Watch accompanying videos of Express Adda wherein The Indian Express' P Vaidyanathan Iyer is on conversation with Arvind Panagariya, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and Janmejaya Sinha of The Boston Consulting Group about demonetisation.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.