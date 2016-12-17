Culture, craft & curation: Pillars of Jaypore.com

Young Turks gets you the story of Puneet Chawla and Shilpa Sharma’s Jaypore.com, a premium online store that has come to be recognised for its careful curation of Indian craft across textiles, jewellery and even home décor.

Watch video for more...