Andhra Pradesh to showcase Indias e-Gov mettle

Andhra Pradesh or AP is the youngest state in India. Formed after the bifurcation of Telangana in 2014, the current state has some 13 districts making it the eighth largest state in India in terms of area. Yet, AP was also the first state in independent India, when the country was reorganised on a linguistic basis. It was in 1953, that AP was first carved out of the erstwhile Madras State. Thus, AP, paradoxically, is the youngest and the oldest state in India.

So, when this year's National Conference on e-Governance will be held in the city of Visakhapatnam, it really did not come as a surprise. Under the aegis of the current Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, the state has been one of the foremost leaders in terms of adoption of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). It was under his earlier tenure from 1995-2004, that AP had turned into a model state, with Hyderabad at the very centre of all the change. With the application of technology in governance, he not only boosted transparency but also productivity. In 1999, he was adjudged as the "South Asian of the Year" by Time Magazine that went on to say, "in just five years, he has turned an impoverished, rural backwater place into India's new information-technology hub". As he took over the reins of the state in 2014, he yet again committed himself to e-governance and adoption of technology.

Coming to the National Conference on e-Governance, it is an annual event that brings the biggest players and decision-makers of the industry on a single platform to deliberate and discuss the challenges and opportunities. The theme this year is Industry 4.0 (The 4th Industrial Revolution), namely how IOT or Internet of Things is intermingling with e-governance and bringing transparency and ease in our lives. Andhra Pradesh, which is a leader in e-Governance in the country, is hosting this year’s conference and aims to showcase the giant strides taken by India in the field of e-Governance. Hence, at the two-day event, there will be conversations & exhibitions across IoT, augmented reality, virtual reality, drone technology and how each of these is supporting governance across states. Additionally, there will be an exhibition hall, for states to showcase their best projects in the e-governance space.

Coming in the light of the biggest demonetization exercise in the world, the conference will also emphasise the need to adopt digital. It is this aspect that was highlighted by the CM Chandrababu Naidu, "Indeed, there was an impact (with demonetization), and we are correcting it. By next month, we will put it on track. In the initial stage, it was a setback as everyone was shocked by it. Now slowly, people are recuperating. Even today morning, I had a teleconference with 10,000 people across the state including bankers, officials, and the RBI. We have reviewed it thoroughly for any co-ordination problems".

The conference will also have some of the biggest names in the government sphere collaborate. From M. Venkiah Naidu, Union Minister of Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Information & Broadcasting, to Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and of course, N Chandrababu Naidu, CM, Andhra Pradesh. In addition, there will be speakers from the corporate sector, with high-profile functionaries from companies like Google, Microsoft, and others. In the end, there will also be a National Award for e-Gov that will rank states on various aspects of e-governance.

In the end, the conference promises to be an enthralling experience, and an apt platform to showcase India’s progress on the e-governance front.

AP Govt will host the 20th National Conference on e-Governance featuring eminent personalities from public and private sectors.