And so the LIME comes to an end!

Come January and one of the biggest B-School competition, namely, LIME (Lessons in Marketing Excellence) will come to an end. After weeks of successful engagement, wherein some of the biggest names in B-Schools were pitted against each other. Institutes like IIM Kozhikode, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Lucknow, NITIE, IIM-A, IIM-B, IIM-C, ISB, were part of the competition. Overall, there was much enthused participations by over 60 teams in the campus rounds.

The theme for this year's season is "Brands with a Purpose". Traditionally, businesses have emphasized on employment, revenue generation and wealth creation. Over time, businessmen and women have explored the idea of making societal goals the primary driver of their enterprise. Goals that in fact are raison d'etre of setting up the business. This, stemmed from the desire to make a difference in the lives of its employees, vendors and customers.



"Brands with a purpose" have increasingly permeated 'mainstream' enterprise, holding resonance to Gandhiji's famous words: Be the change you want to see in the world. They fulfil not only the brand creators need to address their social consciousness but at the same time create emotional bonds with customers by giving them a sense of purpose in engaging with the brand. All of this, directly benefiting the vendor/supplier whose life the brand makes a significant impact on.



These businesses, in India and overseas, have slowly but surely shown that the social and entrepreneurial can be married to create a deeper, meaningful and enriching life experience for all stakeholders.

The competition was launched in 2010 in partnership with Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and is now in the eight season. The critically acclaimed series is a hot favourite among marketers and entrepreneurs alike. The show manages to effectively showcase the finest talent available in India’s premier B-schools.

One of the biggest attractions this season was the wild card round that saw active participation from many teams across India, 9 teams were shortlisted by HUL for the wild card round. Of the 9, 3 teams were short-listed and in the semi-finals there was a case studies approach on HUL's biggest brand, Vim.

The grand finale of LIME will be held in January 2017, bringing to culmination one of the most enthusiastic competitions. Jury members for the show will be experts from fields related to the case study and marketing. In the end, it will be 3 teams that will take a final shot at the grand title. Let's wait and see who that will be.