Tips to live Fabulously and not Broke

When we relax on the luxurious bed in a five-star hotel, we get the feeling of owning the place. When we experience the best customer service in a world-class restaurant, we feel out of the world. But once we get back to the real world, it feels like the bubble just burst. Lavishness can make you feel on top of the world, but the fact is it will put a dent on your budget.

If you are a middle class person, a luxurious life will only push you on the threshold of loans and financial troubles, which will end up leaving you broke. But lets not mistake lavishness for fabulousness. You don’t have to splurge to live a fabulous life.

Here are a few tips to live a fabulous lifestyle without worrying about burning a whole in our pockets.

Positive aura in the house

We feel awesome when we are happy with the place we live in. You don’t need a penthouse to lead a luxurious life. Create a positive aura in your home. Keep your house clean, get air cleaning indoor plants, decorate the interiors of your house with recycled products, and ensure fresh air circulates in your house by keeping the windows open early morning. These simple methods will give positive vibrations to you and your house.

Satisfying your taste buds

Treat your taste buds with the food they crave for once a month. Visit that favorite restaurant of yours, as we all deserve a little pampering. Another good way is to have a potluck at home with friends over the weekend. You get to taste a variety of dishes as well as get to have a good time with friends. Try your hand at cooking a fabulous restaurant-style meal at home with your loved ones. Refer to YouTube videos and try something exotic. This way, you get to spend quality time with your family and also end up saving some extra money, which you can use wisely to invest or even take a holiday.

Get creative

Instead of shopping for attractive wall decors and hangings, get creative by doodling your kid’s favorite cartoon character on the bedroom wall. Recycle those used coconut shells, broken beads, etc., to make a beautiful decorative ceiling hanging. Make a collage from the last year’s table calendar pictures and convert it into a wall art collage. Use your embroidery skills to make your dull curtains look eye-catching. Unleash your imagination and explore the possibilities.

Go Holidaying

Instead of planning for an international holiday trip, get on the roads in your local city. Find out the historical places, underrated holiday spots, etc., in your city. Go on a road trip, meet new people, visit those monuments, try the staple eateries, get lost in nature and feel fabulously refreshing.

Don’t get obsessed with labels

You don’t need those fancy labels you see in the big hoardings and TV advertisements to look graceful. Play smart and get quality products at lower costs. Do street shopping and make the best out of it. Display your bargaining skills at places like Sarojini market - Delhi FC road – Pune, Commercial Street – Bangalore, Pondy Bazaar - Chennai; Colaba Causeway - Mumbai or your local shopping hub.

Lead a life of luxury and feel fabulous without getting broke. Comfort doesn’t always need money. Fabulous doesn’t always need you to splurge. Do thing that make you happy without spending a whole lot of money – you are already leading a fabulous life.