Tata Housing is changing the real estate game in India. Here’s how

The current scenario in the Indian real estate market is quite exciting and the end users are now entering the sector without any speculation. The positive impact of demonetisation, RERA, GST and other landmark legislations can be seen as they have turned around the fortunes of the real estate industry, which is getting all the required attention now.

The sentiment in the real estate, which has always remained a lucrative sector for investments, is positive and the curiosity of genuine buyers and investors is rising rapidly.

Developers are no longer elbowing out the end user. Instead, they are offering realistic prices, showcasing beautiful and aesthetic properties and instilling confidence in the end users.

At the same time, consumers and investors are taking advantage of the situation, tapping the growth and urbanisation potential in metros and grabbing great deals in order to get good returns.

While looking at great deals and locations, one of the important things that investors are looking at is, Brands.

Before finalising on any transaction, it is important to look at which brand you are associating yourself with. Investing in properties is for a longer duration and one must take care of value, safety, personality, innovation and promise.

Well, Tata Housing promises all of that. Tata Housing has emerged as one of the top brands to invest when it comes to property investments.

Its land identification and acquisition, project planning, designing, marketing and execution and property management has been winning over hundreds and thousands of people over the years.

“Investors should always stick to a brand. Brands know what their customers want and bring the best deals to the table. You can see the services they provide. Big movers have always stood by their reputation and consumer-first policy,” said property investments advisor Manish Verma.

True to this, Tata Housing exudes personality and each of its property is a refined example of the same. It has been adding value to the propositions and offering great deals, the latest being the 3.99% interest rate.

Not only the deals, Tata Housing also believes in transforming itself time and again and catering to people from all walks of life.

Tata Housing is a disruptive innovator, which is visible in its products and services. For instance, Myst in Kasauli is India’s first residential development designed using biophilic architecture, an approach which creates luxury spaces that bring residents closer to nature.

It also set a benchmark with India’s first wellness homes Serein in Thane to integrate wellness into daily living. They pioneered the concept of affordable housing by an organized developer under its subsidiary Tata Value Homes.

Tata Housing is an investor charmer as it removes geographic barriers and promotes ethical transactions in India and across, successfully selling online over 2000 units since.

Tata Housing has bridged the gap between developer and investor, which is quite noticeable. Its well-crafted homes and deals are surely a game-changer and investors can expect value, aesthetics and quality with them. Start living and investing fully with Tata Housing, after all smart choices define your personality.