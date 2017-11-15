Investing in realty? Mumbai’s BKC is No. 1 residential address

Various landmark steps, massive infrastructural push, improved connectivity and high quality social infrastructure developments are making Mumbai one of the best destinations for investment. Owing to swanky premium commercial and financial hubs housing international institutions, Mumbai’s investment is soaring in both commercial & residential sectors.

As per a Knight Frank report, Mumbai topped the residential investment list following physical and social infrastructure and a developing network of roadways and highways. At the heart of this investment lies the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major business hub in Mumbai.

BKC, backed by robust infrastructure development, is an important business hub, which houses a plethora of multinational companies. In the last 10 years, BKC’s commercial office stock has grown by more than 300%. Owing to such rapid development, BKC has also emerged as the most sought-after preference for residential investment space too. The upcoming Bellagio, MGM Grand Hotel and the Reliance Convention Centre will further increase the grandeur of the area, inching you close to inner circle of corporate world.

Developed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), BKC is getting all the attention, especially by the mid- to top-end management executives that work in the business hub. The purchasing power of these professionals is driving the investment.

As per experts, the increase in number of working professionals in the area, will fuel the need for residential development in the locality. They will prefer to invest in a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle in close proximity to the office space. Also, planned roadways network, proximity to the domestic and international airport, seamless traffic control, international schools and top hospitals in the vicinity is driving the residential investment in BKC.

Many investment options are available in the complex but one of the properties that is investment worthy and attracting eyeballs of those who look for ultra-premium and luxurious homes is Radius Developers’ X BKC.

The indulgent and elaborate 3 and 4 bedroom residences are promise to offer a rewarding and charmed lifestyle. X BKC stands on 10 pillars - perfect location, design, neighbourhood, expanse, view, execution, interiors, landscape, lifestyle and investment. In close proximity to some of the world’s most renowned corporates such as Google, Facebook, Foreign Consulates and business centres, X BKC promotes the ‘Walk to Work’ culture.

Spread over 4.9 acres, X BKC’s interiors are distinguished and vibrate high-quality craftsmanship. World’s foremost construction firm, Leighton India Contractors, has delivered flawless residences. The layered landscape spread over three acres has been designed by Pod Tierra; common area interiors, including the clubhouse, lobbies, amenity areas, restaurant and lounges have been designed aesthetically by AEDAS, Hong Kong. The sales pavilion and show residences have been curated by Patty Mak of SM Studio, Singapore. Also, the contemporary glass facade design by

Axis Facade, US, ensures maximum sunlight and low maintenance building structure. Meanwhile, architectural design and master plan by Ace Architect Hafeez Contractor, India, ensures soulful calm and haven of privacy.

X BKC is emerging as a perfect investment destination too, owing to premium offerings, location and amenities. It is the future of residential space and priced aptly for professionals and people from different walks of life.

As BKC has influx of professionals every month, this is the right time to invest in X BKC. At BKC, property rates have always soared high between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 per sq ft, and are expected to go up.

A number of redevelopment schemes are underway in nearby areas, which will take up the investment quotient a notch higher. So, before the residential spaces get snapped up, don’t miss any chance to get your hands on the redefined quality, undivided attention and true philosophy that X BKC is offering.

Have you made your choice yet?