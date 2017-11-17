India Inc positive on growth reveals CEO Survey

"Cautiously optimistic," is how Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, summed up the prevailing mood of India Inc. as reflected in an exclusive survey. In light of big-ticket reforms like implementation of Goods & Services Tax (GST) and demonetization, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian economy. The Government/Reserve Bank of India decided to introduce reforms to the bankruptcy laws to tackle the issue of NPAs. This culminated in the recent announcement of bank recapitalisation.

To gauge the mood of the CEOs on the Indian economy and the overall business outlook, CNBC-TV18 and Dhruva Advisors conducted a ‘Business Pulse-CEO Poll’. The poll drew responses from top business leaders across a multitude of industries through a web-based questionnaire. This survey follows India’s recent jump of 30 places in the World Bank’s rankings of the 2018 Ease of Doing Business report, highlighting the impactful reforms undertaken in the last one year. The results offer a profound insight into the outlook and opinions of industry veterans. Some of the key findings are:

Macroeconomic Indicators

The first fiscal quarter of 2017-18 saw GDP growth slip down to a modest rate of 5.7%, the slowest in 3 years. By the end of the fiscal year 2018, almost half of the respondents expect the GDP to bounce back and close in the range of 6.5% to 7%, whilst another 40% of the respondents though bullish anticipate pace of recovery to be tepid and GDP to hover below 6.5%.

The poll reflected a near unanimity on the need to reduce the effective income tax rate for Indian companies. About a third felt that the effective income tax rate should be in the range of 22%-24% while an equal number endorse a lower range of 18%-21%.

The Make in India program was launched in September 2014 to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. Close to 45% of the respondents felt that reforms in labour laws and undertaking skilling initiatives to develop human capital could give a fillip to the flagship program and another 40% respondents felt that tax incentives and the development of industrial corridors could provide a bigger thrust to the initiative.

Impact of GST & Demonetization

Almost half of the respondents spoke about their organisations facing teething problems in GST implementation but remain positive about its impact in the medium to long-term, whilst over a quarter are optimistic and feel that GST will contribute to productivity gains.

A majority of the participating CEOs were positive to neutral about the impact of demonetization on their businesses and only a quarter viewed the impact as negative to their business.

Capacity Utilization / Public Investment

The Government has been stepping up public investments including thrust in key infrastructure projects. Close to 60% of the respondents expect a positive impact of these investments on their businesses whilst around 30% of the total respondents advised on maintaining a cautionary approach on the fiscal front. Commenting on the capacity utilization in their business for the past year, around 7/10ths of the respondents admitted to operating at capacity utilization rates of close to 70%.

Anxiety reigned amongst more than half of the respondents that did not anticipate any rise in the capex requirements, while close to 16% stated that they had deferred their capex plans.

Business Outlook

Almost 80% of the respondents estimate an uptick in demand, with more than a third of such respondents anticipating buoyant demand whilst the remainder expected a modest improvement.

The survey also finds that roughly half of the CEOs anticipate stable profit margins and another 15% foresee an improvement in the profit margins.

Challenges and Strategies

Questions regarding the key challenges and business drivers foreseen by the participants impacting their business were raised in the survey. About 23% of CEOs felt that a weak demand scenario was the key challenge faced by their business and an equal number believed that government policies posed the biggest challenge.

Apropos the key business drivers, around 40% of the respondents believed that investments in infrastructure and digital transformations would be vital.

To deliberate on the findings, industry champions like V Vaidyanathan, Founder & Chairman, Capital First; Seshagiri Rao MVS, Jt. Managing Director & Group CFO, JSW Steel Limited; S Subramaniam, CFO, Titan, and Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors, joined Shereen Bhan on a special episode on the findings. To kick-start the discussion, Shereen dwelt on the two key takeaways of the survey that were "49% CEOs admitted that they experienced teething troubles in the rollout of GST" and that "the mood in India Inc. seems to be downbeat as 51% of CEOs stated that they had no plans for expansion or capacity utilisation."

All the panellists were quite optimistic about the future outlook for the Indian economy. According to V Vaidyanathan, while the growth had been impacted initially, things were picking up in the recent times and felt that "large-ticket investments are now just 4-6 quarters away, and would also start reflecting in job creation, etc."

Dinesh Kanabar emphasised that the impact of GST was largely based on the sector to which the company belonged, and certain sectors did benefit from the tax reform. He also highlighted how "demonetization with GST will bring people to the accounted sector, and will aid in digitization of transactions."

Speaking on the digitization of transactions, S Subramaniam expressed the fact that with demonetization the shift in demand to the organised sector is fairly visible.

Summing up the mood, Seshagiri Rao stated that "GST is a transformational reform and there had to be some pain was bound to take place." He underscored the point that if the government would quickly act on 3-4 points related to implementation, things would surely ease out.

In the end, the overall mood remains fairly positive in India Inc. as reflected in the survey. With the growth kicking in because of recalibration and government investments, 7% GDP growth seems to be just a quarter or two away.