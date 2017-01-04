European markets open slightly higher; inflation in focus

Jan 04, 2017, 02.00 PM | Source: CNBC
The pan-European Euro Stoxx was 0.11 percent higher on Wednesday with the major bourses trading in positive territory.
US carmaker Ford has canceled plans to build a new car plant in Mexico.
Also in the corporate world, the European Commission has extended its deadline for a decision over ChemChina's proposal to buy the Swiss pesticide firm Syngenta.
The Italian lender Intensa Sanpaolo is to loan 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund who are purchasing a stake in Russian oil firm Rosnef.
