European markets open slightly higher; inflation in focus

The new year has started with the release of upbeat economic data, boosting global equities.

Further economic data is expected this Wednesday with the release of the latest flash euro zone inflation figures at 10 a.m. London time.

The Bank of England is also publishing the latest mortgage lending numbers.

US carmaker Ford has canceled plans to build a new car plant in Mexico.

Also in the corporate world, the European Commission has extended its deadline for a decision over ChemChina's proposal to buy the Swiss pesticide firm Syngenta.

The Italian lender Intensa Sanpaolo is to loan 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund who are purchasing a stake in Russian oil firm Rosnef.