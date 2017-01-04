European markets open slightly higher; inflation in focus

The pan-European Euro Stoxx was 0.11 percent higher on Wednesday with the major bourses trading in positive territory.
Jan 04, 2017, 02.00 PM | Source: CNBC

European markets open slightly higher; inflation in focus

The pan-European Euro Stoxx was 0.11 percent higher on Wednesday with the major bourses trading in positive territory.

Markets in Europe open slightly higher continuing the gains seen in Asia on Wednesday after the US dollar nearly reached a 14-year high.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx was 0.11 percent higher on Wednesday with the major bourses trading in positive territory.

The new year has started with the release of upbeat economic data, boosting global equities.

Further economic data is expected this Wednesday with the release of the latest flash euro zone inflation figures at 10 a.m. London time.
 
The Bank of England is also publishing the latest mortgage lending numbers.

US carmaker Ford has canceled plans to build a new car plant in Mexico.

Also in the corporate world, the European Commission has extended its deadline for a decision over ChemChina's proposal to buy the Swiss pesticide firm Syngenta.

The Italian lender Intensa Sanpaolo is to loan 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund who are purchasing a stake in Russian oil firm Rosnef.

