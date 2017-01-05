Jan 05, 2017, 01.38 PM | Source: CNBC
The retail sector should draw some attention, after contracting during Wednesday's trading, with the release of the latest retail PMI figures in the euro zone. Meanwhile, in the US, Amazon and Forever 21 are reportedly among those considering bidding for American Apparel.
European markets open lower; retail, banking stocks on the radar
