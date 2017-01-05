European markets open lower; retail, banking stocks on the radar

The retail sector should draw some attention, after contracting during Wednesday's trading, with the release of the latest retail PMI figures in the euro zone. Meanwhile, in the US, Amazon and Forever 21 are reportedly among those considering bidding for American Apparel.

Shares of Deutsche Bank should also be under the radar after the German lender agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a lawsuit from the US government accusing the bank of tax fraud.

Volkswagen will have to defend investor lawsuit in the US related to the emissions scandal, a US judge ruled, Reuters reported.The U.K will see the publication of the latest new car registrations for December and the entire 2016. Also in the U.K., the British Chambers of Commerce said Thursday that the economy has kept its momentum in the last quarter of 2016 but inflation pressures have increased at a near 20-year high, Reuters reported.