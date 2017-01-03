European markets open higher on positive data

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » European Markets

Jan 03, 2017, 01.35 PM | Source: CNBC

European markets open higher on positive data

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

European markets open higher on positive data

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Bourses in Europe started Tuesday jumping higher on good figures from China and Europe.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Investors are starting 2017 confident after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices. Earlier, figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.

Later this morning, the U.K. will confirm its final PMI figures.
In Italy, the sale of three small banks could be at risk after the European Commission asked for the process to be delayed by at least a week, Reuters reported.

Oil prices were trading higher on Tuesday suggesting that investors are relatively positive on the implementation of an OPEC deal to cut production.

Tags  European stocks STOXX 600 investors Bank of Japan US Federal Open Market Committee HSBC ING Volkswagen US jobs Euro Stoxx 600
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
European markets open higher on positive data

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.