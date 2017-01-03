European markets open higher on positive data

Jan 03, 2017, 01.35 PM | Source: CNBC
The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.
Investors are starting 2017 confident after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices. Earlier, figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.
