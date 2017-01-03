European markets open higher on positive data

Bourses in Europe started Tuesday jumping higher on good figures from China and Europe.The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Investors are starting 2017 confident after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices. Earlier, figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.

Later this morning, the U.K. will confirm its final PMI figures.

In Italy, the sale of three small banks could be at risk after the European Commission asked for the process to be delayed by at least a week, Reuters reported.Oil prices were trading higher on Tuesday suggesting that investors are relatively positive on the implementation of an OPEC deal to cut production.