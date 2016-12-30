European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 U.K. time while the German DAX will close at 2 pm.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » European Markets

Dec 30, 2016, 02.19 PM | Source: CNBC

European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 U.K. time while the German DAX will close at 2 pm.

European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 U.K. time while the German DAX will close at 2 pm.

European bourses started the last trading day of 2016 slightly in the red.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 U.K. time while the German DAX will close at 2 pm.
Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent.

Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent. Johnson and Johnson is reportedly considering breaking up the Swiss technological firm Actelion if it acquires the company. Actelion shares were up by 0.49 percent in early trading.
Oil and gas stocks were down by more than 0.2 percent as the starting date for the implementation of the last OPEC deal nears. However, oil prices are on track for their greatest yearly percentage gain since 2009. Both WTI and Brent were trading above USD 53 a barrel on Friday.

Some data releases should keep investors busy on Friday. Spain reported an increase of 1.4 percent in consumer harmonised prices in December. These had gone up by only 0.5 percent in November, Reuters reported.

Italy is publishing its latest producer prices numbers and Greece is releasing its latest retail sales data.

In the U.K., CBI and other trade groups will publish a joint letter on their outlook for 2017.

The European Commission approved Thursday a six-month extension to allow the Italian government to revamp its baking system. Monte dei Paschi announced it is issuing a 15 billion euro (USD 15.8 billion) of debt in 2017 to improve its capital position.

President-elect Trump has said he will meet with intelligence services after the current US administration issued new sanctions against Russia. Among other actions, President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats for suspicion of interference in the last US election.

Earlier on Friday the euro went up 2 percent, the highest intraday gain since November 8, but it has settled back down at USD 1.0527.

European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data

