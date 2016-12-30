Dec 30, 2016, 02.19 PM | Source: CNBC
The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 U.K. time while the German DAX will close at 2 pm.
European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data
Italy is publishing its latest producer prices numbers and Greece is releasing its latest retail sales data.
In the U.K., CBI and other trade groups will publish a joint letter on their outlook for 2017.
The European Commission approved Thursday a six-month extension to allow the Italian government to revamp its baking system. Monte dei Paschi announced it is issuing a 15 billion euro (USD 15.8 billion) of debt in 2017 to improve its capital position.
Earlier on Friday the euro went up 2 percent, the highest intraday gain since November 8, but it has settled back down at USD 1.0527.
