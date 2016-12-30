European markets flat as investors focus on end-year data

Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent.

Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent. Johnson and Johnson is reportedly considering breaking up the Swiss technological firm Actelion if it acquires the company. Actelion shares were up by 0.49 percent in early trading.

Oil and gas stocks were down by more than 0.2 percent as the starting date for the implementation of the last OPEC deal nears. However, oil prices are on track for their greatest yearly percentage gain since 2009. Both WTI and Brent were trading above USD 53 a barrel on Friday.