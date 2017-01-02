European markets begin 2017 lower

The German DAX opened 0.42 percent lower and the French CAC was 0.29 percent lower. The FTSE 100 returns to trading after the New Year weekend only on Tuesday. Markets are also closed in the US
Jan 02, 2017, 01.47 PM | Source: CNBC

European markets started the new year on a negative footing.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.11 percent lower on Monday morning.

The German DAX opened 0.42 percent lower and the French CAC was 0.29 percent lower. The FTSE 100 returns to trading after the New Year weekend only on Tuesday. Markets are also closed in the US

The new year could significantly change the European landscape, as the U.K. prepares to the leave the EU and key elections take place across the continent. The head of the German Ifo Institute told Reuters that Italian voters will eventually demand to quit the euro area.
In the U.K. Prime Minister May asked for unity during her New Year's address on Sunday as the country gets closer to negotiating its terms to exit the EU.

The 35 Russian diplomats that President Barack Obama expelled as part of a wide package of sanctions against Russia have left the country, Reuters reported. However, the incoming White House press secretary, Seam Spicer, told Reuters the decision to punish Russia may have been "disproportionate."

In corporate news, the chairman of Deutsche Bank, Paul Achleitner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that there is no European merger or a state bailout planned for the German lender. This comes after Deutsche Bank announced last week a $7.2 billion mortgage settlement with the US authorities.

In terms of data, Italy, France and Germany will release their final revision of the purchasing manufacturers' index with the overall euro zone figure expected at 9 a.m. London time.

