European markets begin 2017 lower

Jan 02, 2017, 01.47 PM | Source: CNBC
The German DAX opened 0.42 percent lower and the French CAC was 0.29 percent lower. The FTSE 100 returns to trading after the New Year weekend only on Tuesday. Markets are also closed in the US
|
The 35 Russian diplomats that President Barack Obama expelled as part of a wide package of sanctions against Russia have left the country, Reuters reported. However, the incoming White House press secretary, Seam Spicer, told Reuters the decision to punish Russia may have been "disproportionate."
In corporate news, the chairman of Deutsche Bank, Paul Achleitner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that there is no European merger or a state bailout planned for the German lender. This comes after Deutsche Bank announced last week a $7.2 billion mortgage settlement with the US authorities.
In terms of data, Italy, France and Germany will release their final revision of the purchasing manufacturers' index with the overall euro zone figure expected at 9 a.m. London time.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.