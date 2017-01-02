European markets begin 2017 lower

In the U.K. Prime Minister May asked for unity during her New Year's address on Sunday as the country gets closer to negotiating its terms to exit the EU.

The 35 Russian diplomats that President Barack Obama expelled as part of a wide package of sanctions against Russia have left the country, Reuters reported. However, the incoming White House press secretary, Seam Spicer, told Reuters the decision to punish Russia may have been "disproportionate."

In corporate news, the chairman of Deutsche Bank, Paul Achleitner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that there is no European merger or a state bailout planned for the German lender. This comes after Deutsche Bank announced last week a $7.2 billion mortgage settlement with the US authorities.

In terms of data, Italy, France and Germany will release their final revision of the purchasing manufacturers' index with the overall euro zone figure expected at 9 a.m. London time.