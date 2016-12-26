Dec 26, 2016, 10.16 PM | Source: PTI
British pop singer George Michael, who rose to fame with the band Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums in his career, has died aged 53, his publicist said.
British singer George Michael dies aged 53: publicist
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement.