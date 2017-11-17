App
Nov 16, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will ensure adequate security for 'Padmavati': Karnataka govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said today that the state government will ensure adequate security to maintain law and order during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama 'Padmavati' in the state.

He also said that the censor board's decision will be final on the concerns relating to the content of the movie.

Reddy was responding to BJP MLC Leher Singh during the zero hour in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Pointing to large scale protests and outrage that the movie is facing in different parts of the country including Bengaluru, Singh urged the state government to ban it keeping maintenance of law and order in mind.

Rajput community members had yesterday staged a huge demonstration and held a rally in Bengaluru against the film alleging it distorted history.

The protesters claimed that the movie was fictitious and portrayed in a poor light, Rani Padmavati, the legendary 13th century queen of Chittor, whom they worship as a Goddess.

Noting that the government cannot take any decision on the movie without knowing what has been depicted in it, and in such cases the censor board is the final authority, Reddy said, "on law and order, we will provide adequate security."

Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

The Supreme Court had recently refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati, saying the censor board was yet to certify the movie.

