Tiger Zinda Hai overtakes Bajrangi Bhaijan’s collection

Tiger Zinda Hai is now Salman Khan’s official highest grosser. According to latest numbers, the film that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead has collected a total of Rs327.07 crore at the box office.

In the theatres for four weeks now, Tiger Zinda Hai had a successful fourth weekend collection of Rs1.46 crore on Friday, Rs2.12 crore on Saturday and the highest on Sunday at Rs3.27 crore. That’s not all; the film also clocked a good Rs1.36 crore worth collection even on a Monday.

Tiger Zinda Hai took off with a speculation that whether it could surpass the numbers touched by Khan’s 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijan. With a 4100 screen release Bajrangi Bhaijan directed by directed by Kabir Khan made a whooping Rs 320.34 at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai not only broke records but also set new ones for Bollywood’s Bhaijan where entering the Rs100 crore club of Bollywood is no longer a benchmark for him.

The overseas business of the film at the end of its fourth week stood at Rs124.56 crore with $ 5.796 mn being made in US and Canada.

The film is also the highest original hindi content grosser of 2017 if Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is not taken into account.

Tiger Zinda Hai emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, next only to the Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.