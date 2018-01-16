App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Jan 16, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tiger Zinda Hai overtakes Bajrangi Bhaijan’s collection

Tiger Zinda Hai is now Salman Khan’s official highest grosser. According to latest numbers, the film that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead has collected a total of Rs327.07 crore at the box office.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Tiger Zinda Hai is now Salman Khan’s official highest grosser. According to latest numbers, the film that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead has collected a total of Rs327.07 crore at the box office.

In the theatres for four weeks now, Tiger Zinda Hai had a successful fourth weekend collection of Rs1.46 crore on Friday, Rs2.12 crore on Saturday and the highest on Sunday at Rs3.27 crore. That’s not all; the film also clocked a good Rs1.36 crore worth collection even on a Monday.

Tiger Zinda Hai took off with a speculation that whether it could surpass the numbers touched by Khan’s 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijan. With a 4100 screen release Bajrangi Bhaijan directed by directed by Kabir Khan made a whooping Rs 320.34 at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai not only broke records but also set new ones for Bollywood’s Bhaijan where entering the Rs100 crore club of Bollywood is no longer a benchmark for him.

http://www.moneycontrol.com/news/entertainment-2/rs-100-crore-club-a-passe-for-salman-khan-films-tiger-zinda-hai-sets-new-records-2478013.html

related news

The overseas business of the film at the end of its fourth week stood at Rs124.56 crore with $ 5.796 mn being made in US and Canada.

The film is also the highest original hindi content grosser of 2017 if Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is not taken into account.

Tiger Zinda Hai emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, next only to the Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

 

 

tags #Business #Entertainment

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.