Jan 01, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tiger Zinda Hai ends the year with Rs 250 crore in box office coffers

Looks like the film might just end up crossing the Rs 300 crore threshold it was eyeing.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Not a blockbuster year by any standard, Bollywood wrapped up 2017 with a bang, courtesy Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan-starrer added more than Rs 250 crore to box office coffers as the year came to a close. Falling in line with what Moneycontrol had predicted earlier, the Yash Raj Films production made Rs254.75 at the end of its second week.

Looks like the film might just end up crossing the Rs 300 crore threshold it was eyeing.

According to critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made as much as Rs 48.71 crore at the box office in the last weekend of the year. The film raked in a whooping Rs 206.04 crore in the first week itself, entering the Rs 100 crore club during its release weekend.

While most of the releases during the year fell flat after the first weekend itself, Tiger Zinda Hai set new records in the second weekend, with collections of Rs11.56 crore, Rs 14.92 crore and Rs22.23 crore on the last Friday, Saturday and Sunday of 2017.

The film that is now chasing numbers achieved by Salman Khan’s past releases, will have to cross Rs 320.34 crore made by Bajrangi Bhaijaan or at least Rs 300. 45 crore made by Sultan to set new records.

