Rs 100 crore club a passé for Salman Khan films, Tiger Zinda Hai sets new records

Raising the bar, Salman Khan in his second release of the year has set new records. The film is pacing towards a gross collection of Rs 500 crore worldwide. The film has been at the theatres for three weeks now and is Salman’s third film to rake in more than Rs 300 crore to the box office after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. This would be Salman’s twelfth movie to have crossed the hundred crore mark.

The film grossed Rs 374 crore in the domestic market and close to Rs 113 crores overseas, according to BoxOfficeIndia.

If the film touches the Rs 500 crore mark, Tiger Zinda Hai will be the seventh Indian film to enter the 500-crore club after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3.

“The numbers have cheered Bollywood up because it hasn’t been a great year otherwise. What is surprising about the film’s overseas audience is that nontraditional markets like Norway, Portugal and Spain together made 1.5 lakh dollars while other markets like US made more than 5 million dollars, UK clocked 1.7 million dollars and Australia stood at 1 million dollar worth collections at the box office,” said Bollywood film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Bollywood is thrilled. As much as bhai’s fans. So much so that critiques think 100 crore is no more a figure that Salman Khan films aspire to touch. Khan’s other 2017 release Tubelight that didn’t do well at the theatres also fetched Rs110 odd crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai that also stars Katrina Kaif has already got Rs 309.16 crore to the box office coffers by the end of its third weekend. The film made Rs 206.04 crore in the first weekend, Rs 85.51 crore in the second weekend and Rs 17.61 crore in the third.

The film now possibly is competing closely with Amir Khan’s Dangal that made close to Rs2000 crores worldwide with around Rs1000 crores coming from the film’s release in China.

These numbers however came close to five months after the film’s release and Tiger Zinda Hai has just finished three weekends.