you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Jan 13, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Box office report: 1921, Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz fall flat, Tiger still roaring

Friday releases of 1921, Mukkabaaz and Kaalaakandi made only about Rs 3 crore cumulatively on their opening day.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

What could be called the first big releases of the year turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. Friday releases of 1921, Mukkabaaz and Kaalaakandi made only about Rs 3 crore cumulatively on their opening day despite a combined release at 3000 screens across the country.

It was Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai that still ruled the roost, pulling in close to Rs 1.5 crore on its fourth Friday at the theatre.

With its successful run at the theatres even during the fourth week, Tiger Zinda Hai has clocked business worth Rs 320.32 crore. The film is path for crossing Bajrangi Bhaijan's collection of Rs 320.34 crore. The Salman starrer has also collected close to USD 20 million in the international market.

Of the three films that released this weekend, Vikram Bhatt's horror film starring Karan Kundra and Zarine Khan did the best with business worth close to Rs 1.5 crore. Some release issues made the film lose out on Rs 35 lakh-Rs 40 lakh. The worst performing of the lot was sports drama Mukkabaaz by Anurag Kashyap. The film made only about Rs 75 lakh at the box office.

While the industry as well as fans had a lot of expectations from Saif Ali Khan's Kaalaakandi, the film failed to pull crowds at the theatre. The black comedy directed by Akshat Verma is a major setback for Saif as this would add to the list of his consecutive flops after Phantom, Rangoon and Chef.

"Kaalakaandi would work better as a web series. Saif is making some wrong choices with the kind of movies he is picking up," film trade analyst Atul Mohan said.

"Padmaavat will be the first official big release of the year and we are expecting big numbers from the same. Till then, Tiger Zinda Hai will keep the theatres filled," he added.

