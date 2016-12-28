Worried banks urge govt to extend withdrawal curbs after Dec 30

As the 50-day demonetisation deadline set by PM Modi comes to a close by end of this year, cash woes will most likely continue well into the new year.

In view of the ongoing pain, banks have requested the Finance Ministry to keep the curbs on cash withdrawals beyond December 30. This, the lenders suggest, will ease the pressure on them, and wants it as a temporary measure until replacement currency is injected into the system. The request have come forth from bankers and officials, according to a report in Indian Express today.

The new Rs 2000 notes, particularly the popular Rs 500 banknotes, haven't been sufficient to plug the gap left by the illegalised notes. There is a strong likelihood that the curb on cash withdrawal may stay.

The report added that worried banks have placed this request an lifting the curbs will once again lead to people flocking to the their branches for withdrawals.



The government had informally sought feedback from top bankers on currency withdrawal and plans to lift cash curbs after December 30, sources told Indian Express.

At present, individuals can withdraw Rs 2,500 a day from ATMs and Rs 24,000 a week from their bank accounts. The government is expected to announce its decision on withdrawal curbs December 30.

“These restrictions should go only when there is a sufficient amount of bank notes in the system. Until and unless that happens, they (the government) cannot take away the restrictions. The moment they do this, everybody will want to go and draw out a lot. That will become a problem,” senior executive of the State Bank of India told Indian Express.

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the umbrella organisation representing private and state-owned banks, said it has not formally proposed anything in writing, stated the report.

The Finance Ministry hopes to inject at least 50 percent worth of the demonetised currency returning to banks by December 30, says the report.

As per RBI data, defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes worth over Rs 12.44 lakh crore have been deposited till December 10. The central bank has not released the data on deposits of old notes since then.