Jan 05, 2017, 08.02 AM | Source: PTI
According to the source in the House, the Budget Session would resume on February 3 and continue for three-long weeks till February 20 or 21.
West Bengal Budget session to begin from February 3
Meanwhile, the state Cabinet today gave its nod in creating 10 new posts for special secretaries.
The move, however, would not increase the existing number of WBCS officers which would remain at 1747, a senior official at the Secretariat said.
Simultaneously, it was also decided that from now on, a joint secretary would be eligible to get a promotion as the special secretary after staying at the post for two years instead of the prevalent practice of three years, he said.
