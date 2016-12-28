Viral Acharya appointed as RBI deputy governor

The government has appointed Viral Acharya as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years, CNBC TV18 said. RBI is yet to issue an official statement on his appointment.

Acharya is the CV Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business (NYU‐Stern). He is the Program Director for Financial Economics and a Research Affiliate at the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR); a Director of Western Finance Association, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

In addition, he is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) in Corporate Finance and Research Associate of the European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI).

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus, Acharya completed Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1995 and Ph.D. in Finance from NYU‐Stern in 2001. Prior to joining Stern, he was at London Business School (2001‐2008), the Academic Director of the Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007‐09) and a Senior Houblon‐Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).

At Stern, Viral co‐edited the books Restoring Financial Stability: How to Repair a Failed System, John Wiley & Sons, Regulating Wall Street: The Dodd‐Frank Act and the New Architecture of Global Finance, John Wiley & Sons, November 2010, and Dodd‐Frank: One Year On, NYU‐Stern and CEPR.

He is also the co‐author of the book Guaranteed to Fail: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Debacle of Mortgage Finance, Princeton University Press, March 2011 and Harper Collins (India), June 2011. He is the current PhD coordinator in the Finance department at Stern.

RBI currently has three deputy governors, S S Mundra, N S Vishwanathan and R Gandhi.