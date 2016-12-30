VIDEO: Assault on black money or on the poor? See what experts say

Today, the 50 day deadline given to deposit illegal currency came to end and has left us asking whether the hardship worth it?
Dec 30, 2016, 10.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

VIDEO: Assault on black money or on the poor? See what experts say

Today, the 50 day deadline given to deposit illegal currency came to end and has left us asking whether the hardship worth it?

VIDEO: Assault on black money or on the poor? See what experts say

Today, the 50 day deadline given to deposit illegal currency came to end and has left us asking whether the hardship worth it?

Only a day left before 2016 comes to an end and India has said goodbye to the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Today, the 50 day deadline given to deposit illegal currency came to end and has left us asking whether the hardship worth it?

In a panel discussion on CNBC-TV18, BJP leader Zafar Islam, Writer and Historian Patrick French, D Raja of CPI, CR Kesavan from the Congress Party, Former Additional Solicitor General Biswajit Bhattacharya, and Senior Journalist Shankar Aiyar analysed the impact of demonetisation in these past 50 days and listed their views.

Watch video for more.

Tags  BJP Zafar Islam Patrick French D Raja CR Kesavan Congress Biswajit Bhattacharya Shankar Aiyar demonetisation
VIDEO: Assault on black money or on the poor? See what experts say

