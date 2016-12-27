Use e-wallets, PoS beyond hazardous area: Govt to petrol pumps

Cashless payments can be carried out beyond an area of 1.2 metre, on either sides of the dipensing machine, and at a height of 45 cm from the ground, the official said.
Dec 27, 2016, 04.36 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Use e-wallets, PoS beyond 'hazardous area': Govt to petrol pumps

Cashless payments can be carried out beyond an area of 1.2 metre, on either sides of the dipensing machine, and at a height of 45 cm from the ground, the official said.

Use e-wallets, PoS beyond hazardous area: Govt to petrol pumps

Cashless payments can be carried out beyond an area of 1.2 metre, on either sides of the dipensing machine, and at a height of 45 cm from the ground, the official said.

Shreya Nandi
Moneycontrol

The Petroleum Ministry has directed oil marketing companies to use digital wallets and point-of-sale (PoS) terminals beyond the 'hazardous area' at the petrol pump, a government official told Moneycontrol.

Cashless payments can be carried out beyond an area of 1.2 metre, on either sides of the dipensing machine, and at a height of 45 cm from the ground, the official said.

The ministry had sent this guideline to the oil retailers, based on the recommendation of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The safety organisation had sent its recommendations to the government last week.

The development comes on the back of a massive growth in the number of cashless transactions at petrol pumps.

Earlier this month the government had said that state-owned fuel retailers would offer 0.75 percent discount to consumers who buy petrol and diesel using debit or credit card or any other method of digital payment.

Use e-wallets, PoS beyond hazardous area: Govt to petrol pumps

