US policy to decide EM fate; world GDP seen @3.5%: BofAML

In the coming year fiscal stimulus in US and other countries will aid the world gross domestic product (GDP) growth and the global average is likely to be around 3.5-4 percent, says Ethan Harris of BofA ML.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Harris outlined his views on how the global economy will fare in 2017.

He said that trade protectionism will remain a threat next year and the policy mix of US under President-elect Donald Trump will decide the course for emerging markets in 2017.

For India, he said that demonetisation will slow the country's GDP growth and expects it to be around 6-7 percent in 2017.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Ethan Harris' interview to Latha Venkatesh & Reema Tendulkar.

Latha: Do you think global economy is going to be better-off in 2017 or worse-off?

A: In our calculation global gross domestic product (GDP), the typical growth rate is about 3-3.5 percent and that is an area we have been stuck in over the last six years or so but there are reasons to expect a little bit better growth in the next few years, something more in the 3.5-4 percent range. The main story here is fiscal stimulus coming in the United States and number of other countries and that should bump us a bit above this kind of slow, steady recovery we have been in for the last six years.

Latha: If that is the guess on the global economy, what is the position in the United States itself? Are you pencilling in a much better growth, you are expecting the economy to fire away because of fiscal stimulus?

A: I think that the US will start off in a bit moderate trend at the beginning of the year as people digest the new policies of the President but the second half of the year with tax cuts coming in, with some spending including on infrastructure, we would expect growth to pick up to about 2.5 percent and we think that continues into 2018. So it will be a period of better growth but there are limits to how fast the US can grow. We are already pretty much at full employment right now and so if the Trump administration pushes too hard on the accelerator then the Fed will be forced to hit the brakes hard. So I do not think we should be expecting a boom in the United States. I think just a little bit better growth.



Reema: The fear is that this US growth, the incremental growth could come at the expense of other countries like China, Mexico as well as some of the other emerging markets. What do you have to say to that?

A: The danger in the next year is protectionism. If the new administration does impose kinds of restrains on trade then US growth would come at the expense of other countries. We expect only small actions in those regard, so we think that the main effect of the new administration will be stronger US demand, a stronger currency and so at least some of the US strength should flow overseas and help support global growth. So the question is - do we get the growth positive story, which is a fiscal policy and deregulation story in the United States or do we get some kind of very aggressive trade protectionism. We are looking for more of the good growth story coming from deregulation and fiscal policy.

Reema: Let's talk a bit about the dollar. It's already at 103 plus. Do you see a lot of strength in the dollar in 2017?

A: The dollar's big move has happened. The market is anticipating fiscal stimulus in United States and so we have had a fairly sharp move since the election. The dollar overall up more than 4 percent on average and most of the moves has already happened but I do believe that as we see implementation of fiscal easing in United States, the dollar will continue to creep higher. Therefore, what that does of course is it tends to constrain some of the strength of the US economy but does help the US' trading partners. So I do think the big move has already happened as the market anticipates the policy changes that are coming.

Latha: What is your call on commodities, because you are expecting modest growth in the US, would you say that commodities uptick will continue - crude, metals.

A: Our view is that commodities do have a slightly upward bias going forward, not a dramatic improvement but tendency to move higher. We will probably be seeing little bit better global growth. We have also seen some of the excess supply come out of the market with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement and with a big pullback in the US oil production. If you look broadly across commodities, they seem to have moved into better balance. However, as long as the growth does pick up, we should see a modest pickup in commodities along with GDP recovery.

Latha: What does all this mean for the US Fed if commodities rising and there is going to be a bit of inflation. Will they go through with the threatened three rate hikes?

A: I do not think the Fed will do three rate hikes next year. I think they will probably do more like one or two and the number of hikes they will do will depend on whether we have a smooth sailing for the economy. What we have seen in the recent years is that the Fed forecast multiple hikes each year but then when the economy hits speed bumps or when we have difficulties in financial markets, the Fed postpones. So I would only expect three hikes in 2017, if it is smooth sailing; if we do not get any bumpiness on the road.

However, I do believe, as we go further forward into 2018 and 2019, the Fed will accelerate because by that point we think they will be achieving near 2 percent inflation target and we think that they will be much more confident about the recovery once the fiscal policies implemented and its adding support to growth. So over a time some acceleration and Fed rate hike seems likely to us.

Reema: What does this do to movement of smart money? In the last two months we have seen money move away from the emerging market assets into the developed economy assets especially the United States. Is that a trend that will continue in 2017 as well?

A: One of the key things looking forward is what is the policy mix in the United States if we get a situation where we have a lot of protectionist measures and the US is growing at the expense of another countries and its going to be a bad environment for emerging markets but if we have a more healthy kind of fiscal policy and regulation driven growth, there will be some pressure in emerging markets because there is going to be some ongoing move higher in interest rates in the United States, it's something that probably the emerging markets can live with and do reasonably well.

So we are going to learn a lot in the first quarter. We are going to find out a lot about how campaign rhetoric is translated into actual policy changes and so at this stage we are cautiously optimistic on a positive growth outcome which is positive for emerging markets as well as the US.

Latha: How do you think India will come out of this currency change that we are going through? Will 2017 see faster economic growth compared to 2016 in India?

A: We are looking for a moderate growth by Indian standards with the new version of GDP growing between 6 percent and 7 percent in 2017. We think that demonetisation programme, the black money campaign, will slow growth certainly in the end of this year and so does give a weak start to the New Year but India should be supported by the general global backdrop and by other central bank policies, so a moderate growth by Indian standards in 2017.