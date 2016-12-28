Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer-friendly which will soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.



CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria, quoting sources, say that the government’s push will be more on welfare and skill development of the poor.



The Finance Ministry is also reviewing increasing the limit for tax rebates on home loans in the upcoming Budget.



The Customs Department has also been instructed to look into duty correction across the manufacturing sector, sources say.



Watch video for more...