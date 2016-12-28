Dec 28, 2016, 03.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources
The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.