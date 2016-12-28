Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 28, 2016, 03.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer friendly to soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer-friendly which will soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.

CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria, quoting sources, say that the government’s push will be more on welfare and skill development of the poor.

The Finance Ministry is also reviewing increasing the limit for tax rebates on home loans in the upcoming Budget.

The Customs Department has also been instructed to look into duty correction across the manufacturing sector, sources say.

Watch video for more...
Tags  tax cash agriculture housing Timsy Jaipuria government Budget 2017
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Upcoming Budget is likely to be taxpayer friendly: Sources

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login