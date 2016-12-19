Unions sharply divided over lowering of EPF interest to 8.65%

The lowering of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate to 8.65 percent for 2016-17, compared to 8.8 percent in the previous year, created sharp divisions among central trade unions.

According to sources, while most union representatives on the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had sought retaining the rate at the previous 8.8 percent, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), did not express its opposition to the lowering of interest rates.

"The trade unions are not happy. We wanted the interest rate to be retained at 8.8 percent," Sankar Saha, general secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AUTUC), affiliated to CPI, told Moneycontrol.

He said unions had argued that since EPFO’s income projections are for the entire financial year of 2016-17, there could be leeway to offer 8.8 percent. "There are still three months left of the financial year. The income statement includes hypothetical projections for the remaining months. The gap could have been made up," Saha, a member of CBT, said.

As per projections, while 8.65 percent will leave the EPFO with a slight surplus for the year, an 8.8 percent rate of interest would result in a deficit of around Rs 200 crore, said sources.

AK Padmanbhan, President at Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also opposed the reduction of rate. "A reduction of interest rate was not acceptable to us. We had demanded 8.8 percent. Only BMS agreed to the reduction," he said. Padmanabhan could not attend the meeting due to other preoccupations.

Backing the move to reduce the interest payout, Virjesh Upadhyay, National Secretary at BMS, said his union felt that leaving a deficit by fixing a higher rate was not the right way forward for the EPFO. "Interest payout of 8.65 percent was the best rate possible as per the income statement and other calculations. A higher rate would leave the fund in a deficit which is not good for its future," Upadhyaya told Moneycontrol.

He said interest payout has to be based on balance sheet and the overall interest rate environment. “Other small saving schemes are also earning reduced interest rates this year. We must not forget the EPFO at one point offered 12 percent rate of interest which has gradually come down,” Upadhyaya said.