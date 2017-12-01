App
Nov 30, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trai moots easier norms for telecom biz, speedier M&A nods

The sector watchdog has also said that DoT should devise a matrix that would link the financial penalties to the severity of the incident and recurrence of violation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Regulator Trai today suggested that the telecom department fix a definite timeline of up to 30 days for approving merger or transfer of licences after the NCLT nod, as it sought to ease the norms for conducting telecom business in the country.

Issuing its recommendations on 'ease of doing telecom business', the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that promoting and facilitating such measures were essential for unhindered growth of the sector.

"DoT (Department of Telecom) should spell out a definite timeline, not exceeding 30 days post NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approval, for providing written approval to transfer or merger of licences by the licensor and it should be made a part of the merger and acquisition guidelines," Trai said.

The series of measures include a 30-day deadline for granting import licences to companies, and permitting trading or surrender of excess spectrum of a merged entity within a year.

"Spectrum trading should be permitted in all the access spectrum bands which have been put to auction. The permissible block size for trading in a band should be same as specified in the Notice Inviting Applications (NIA), also called the auction document, for the latest auction held," it said.

The sector watchdog has also said that DoT should devise a matrix that would link the financial penalties to the severity of the incident and recurrence of violation.

It said that the grant of all licences or approvals issued by Wireless Planning and Co-ordination Wing should be made paperless and online.

The change in policies over a period of time as also technological development may have rendered some of the current process redundant, said Trai, adding that promoting ease of doing business is "among the priorities of the government".

Earlier this year, Trai had initiated a review of existing processes to identify obstacles that were hindering telecom business in India and required regulatory intervention.

