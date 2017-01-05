Jan 05, 2017, 03.58 PM | Source: Reuters
Sugar prices in the local market have started rising on an expected drop in the production after back-to-back drought ravaged cane crop in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Trade minister says no plan to cut sugar import tax for now
Sugar prices in the local market have started rising on an expected drop in the production after back-to-back drought ravaged cane crop in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.
|
Sugar prices in the local market have started rising on an expected drop in the production after back-to-back drought ravaged cane crop in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.
More than two dozen mills in Maharashtra have stopped crushing due to cane shortage while many more mills are likely to shut before February end, a producers' body said on Tuesday.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.